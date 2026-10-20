Community event will feature music, dance, food and activities honoring Mexican tradition

PASO ROBLES — Downtown City Park will host a celebration of life, remembrance and Mexican culture Saturday, Oct. 24, as the community gathers for Día de los Muertos from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Presented by Downtown Paso Robles Main Street in partnership with the Hispanic Business Association, the celebration will feature educational and children’s activities, food, dance, music, vendors offering cultural wares and a special ofrenda, or altar honoring deceased loved ones.

Día de los Muertos, known in English as Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday that honors those who have died while celebrating the lives they lived. Traditionally observed Nov. 1 and 2, the holiday also inspires community celebrations throughout the fall.

The tradition brings together Indigenous Mexican practices of honoring ancestors and Catholic observances introduced during Spanish colonization in the 1500s. At its heart is the understanding that death is part of life and that loved ones remain connected through memory and remembrance.

Ofrendas are central to the observance. Families and communities create altars with offerings to honor the dead, often decorating them with flowers and incense. These displays provide a place to remember loved ones and share their stories across generations.

Community gatherings also play an important role, bringing people together through music, dancing, food and colorful expressions of cultural heritage. The Paso Robles event will offer residents and visitors an opportunity to learn about those traditions while taking part in a day of activities in the park.

For more information, contact the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.