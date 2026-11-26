The 10K and 5K start at 8 a.m. on Creston Road and benefit Paso Robles High School wrestling.

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Youth Wrestling Club will host its 21st annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, outside Food 4 Less on Creston Road. Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m., and the 10K, 5K and family walk all begin at 8 a.m.

This year’s “Glory Days” theme gives participants a reason to pull out their old high school jerseys, letterman jackets and team warmups for a costume contest. The first 100 participants will receive an event T-shirt, and first-place medals will go to the top finishers in six 10K divisions.

Individual entry for either distance is $40, and families can enter the 5K together for $50. With fees, online registration totals $44.79 for an individual and $55.49 for a family. All proceeds benefit the Paso Robles Youth Wrestling Club, a nonprofit that supports the wrestling program at Paso Robles High School.

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