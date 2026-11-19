County supervisors recognize two Paso Robles VFW leaders, and Atascadero presents its Distinguished Veteran awards

PASO ROBLES — Before the Veterans Day ceremony began at Paso Robles District Cemetery, volunteers with the Paso Robles Lions Club lined the driveways with American flags. Each one carried the embroidered name of a local veteran.

The club maintains about 150 flags for the display, a tradition it carries out on Veterans Day and over Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers returned in the afternoon to take them down, working in teams of three. One person lowered the flag while two others held it so it could be rolled for storage.

The public ceremony began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the cemetery on Nacimiento Lake Drive. The program included “The Star-Spangled Banner,” an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance, a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, a welcome-home address, and a closing prayer.

The hour recalls the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. The United States originally observed the date as Armistice Day. In 1954, Congress renamed it Veterans Day to honor veterans of all American wars.

At Kermit King Elementary School, students heard directly from veterans who visited classrooms, read stories, and answered questions. The student council led the school in the Pledge of Allegiance, and teacher Del Giorgio sang the national anthem.

County recognizes Paso Robles VFW leaders

Ahead of Veterans Day, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recognized two leaders of Paso Robles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10965. Quartermaster Salvador “Sal” Cota Jr. and Post Commander Leo Castillo were honored at the board’s Nov. 3 meeting for their work supporting veterans across the county.

For Cota, that work began with help he received from the post. He served in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2015, reaching the rank of staff sergeant and working in satellite communications. His assignments included Camp Roberts and Camp Carroll in South Korea. In 2015, the Paso Robles post awarded him a grant that helped his family avoid eviction, he told The California Veteran.

“I knew I had to give back to the organization that gave me hope,” Cota told the publication.

Cota went on to serve as commander of Post 10965. He now serves as the post’s quartermaster and as state inspector for the VFW Department of California.

Castillo retired from the Army after 22 years. In a column for Paso Robles Magazine, he described how the post successfully petitioned the city to rename Oak Creek Park as Veterans Park. The park is next to the Veterans Memorial Building on Scott Street, where Post 10965 shares space with American Legion Post 50.

Castillo is leading a joint effort by the two posts to build a monument at the park. Paso Robles blacksmith Max Randolph designed the proposed sculpture with six ceremonial blades representing the branches of the U.S. military. The blades rise together to hold an olive wreath. The posts envision the monument as a place for public ceremonies and for residents to pay their respects throughout the year.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum also paid tribute to military veterans and first responders at its second annual Salute to Our Heroes on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Atascadero honors veterans at Faces of Freedom

Atascadero residents gathered at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, at Portola Road and Highway 41. The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation hosted the annual ceremony, which featured an Estrella Warbirds flyover, a color guard, pipes and drums, and the national anthem.

Atascadero City Councilmember Heather Newsom presented this year’s Distinguished Veteran awards to Col. Dan Dow, who serves as San Luis Obispo County district attorney, and Sgt. Maj. Chris Rohrberg.

Local veterans also received handmade Quilts of Valor, an annual tradition at the Atascadero ceremony. The first Quilt of Valor was presented to a soldier at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 2003.

The ceremony closed with a wreath laid in honor of veterans and the playing of taps.

Dedicated in 2008, the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial includes the Pathway to Freedom, the Faces of Freedom sculpture, and the Heroes Wall. The wall bears the names of San Luis Obispo County service members who died in military service, with names dating back to World War I.