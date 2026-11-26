The free community dinner returns to Centennial Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, and everyone is welcome

PASO ROBLES — For more than four decades, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has given neighbors a place to share a holiday meal. On Thursday, Nov. 26, volunteers will welcome guests to the 42nd annual dinner at the Centennial Park Activity Center, 600 Nickerson Drive. The sit-down meal is free and open to everyone. Dinner will be served from noon to 2:30 p.m., with oven-roasted turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, salad, candied yams, cranberry sauce, rolls and house-baked pies.

The event serves more than 1,500 people each year, bringing together families, friends and neighbors who might otherwise spend the holiday on their own. Volunteers get to work before Thanksgiving Day, picking up food, preparing the meal and setting the tables. On Thursday, they’ll serve guests in the dining room and deliver meals to homebound residents in Paso Robles and nearby communities within about 15 miles of town. The deadline to request home delivery has passed.

Community donations cover the entire cost of the dinner. Local residents, students, churches, businesses and community organizations help keep the tradition going through donations and volunteer work. Donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Thanksgiving for Paso Robles, P.O. Box 662, Paso Robles, CA 93447. For more information, call (805) 239-4137.

Happy Thanksgiving Paso Robles!