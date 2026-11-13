With no seniors, Bearcats turn a planned building year into the program’s first section finals appearance

PASO ROBLES — What began as a building year for the Paso Robles High School varsity girls tennis team became a season of milestones, as the Bearcats captured the Ocean League championship and finished second in the 2026 CIF Central Section Division III playoffs. For head coach Laura Clowes, the accomplishments were especially meaningful because the team had no seniors and included five players promoted from last season’s junior varsity squad.

“We never anticipated this because I have a really young team,” Clowes said. “We have no seniors.”

The initial goal was to develop the young roster, remain competitive in league play and earn a postseason opportunity. Instead, the Bearcats found their rhythm and began building momentum.

“We went undefeated in the first half of league,” Clowes said. “We kind of started thinking, ‘Whoa, how are we doing this?’”

Paso Robles finished 13-1 in league play, winning the program’s first Ocean League championship in many years, according to Clowes. The Bearcats then advanced to their first CIF final, earning consecutive 5-4 playoff victories before falling 9-0 to Sanger West in the championship match.

Clowes, who began coaching in 1996 and has led the varsity program for approximately 24 years, said the accomplishments reflected contributions throughout the lineup.

“The team had to step up, the entire team, from my number one down to the bottom of the ladder,” she said. “We needed to win across the board.”

That depth became essential early in the season when the Bearcats lost their No. 2 player and one of their captains, Angela Thuong, to an ACL injury.

With a top player sidelined, teammates moved into larger roles. Clowes said the injury helped establish a shared understanding that everyone would need to contribute.

“Everyone knew they had to step up and play harder,” she said.

Practices emphasized stroke development, footwork, and conditioning as the young players learned to compete through demanding matches, some lasting four hours.

“We spent more time just developing our strokes, developing our footwork, learning how to win,” Clowes said. “And it worked.”

Junior captains Jordyn Ellis and Addie Long helped lead that effort, facing opponents’ top players while keeping their teammates focused.

“They got everyone focused and fighting,” Clowes said. “They were there just competing to the best of their ability and doing an outstanding job.”

At No. 3 singles, Emily Virgen delivered another standout performance, taking a 13-1 individual record into the league finals.

“She knew what she had to do, no matter who she was playing,” Clowes said.

When players at the top of the lineup struggled, the middle of the lineup often provided the points needed to secure a team victory. With five wins needed out of nine matches, each player’s contribution mattered.

“If my top singles players were kind of having a hard time, then my middle of the ladder would pull it,” Clowes said. “And we did that quite a few times.”

The Bearcats carried that approach into the section playoffs as the No. 5 seed. After receiving a first-round bye, Paso Robles edged Morro Bay 5-4 in the quarterfinals, avenging a preseason loss.

Another 5-4 victory, this time over Coalinga at home in the semifinals, sent the Bearcats to the championship.

“That got us into the finals, and we have never been in the finals,” Clowes said. “So this is a first for us.”

The final brought a difficult finish against Sanger West. Ellis injured her knee during the second set of her match and had to retire. Clowes said the team hoped the injury would prove minor.

Despite the loss, the playoff run reinforced a lesson Clowes said shaped her coaching this season: Individual matches take on greater meaning when players compete for one another.

“In tennis, everyone plays a separate match,” she said. “But that doesn’t work when a person just is playing for them. They need to be playing for the team.”

That shared purpose helped the Bearcats approach each match with a broader goal.

“We knew that we were playing for a bigger purpose, for the entire team,” Clowes said. “It didn’t matter if the number one won every match. It mattered if everyone contributed and got something to the table.”

Thuong remained part of that effort throughout her recovery. She continued traveling with the Bearcats and took on a role Clowes described as something of an assistant coach, offering support and learning to view matches from a different perspective.

“She kind of grounds our team,” Clowes said. “She was a huge part of our success this season.”

Following surgery, Thuong is expected back around May or June, Clowes said, with hopes of returning for next season.

Clowes credited the school’s boosters, athletics staff and athletic director for supporting the team throughout its run.

“They’re a huge help,” she said. “They were just as excited as us.”

She also hopes the Bearcats’ success will encourage more community members to attend matches and support the players.

“It’s a great sport to watch,” Clowes said. “The girls would love to have the support out there from the community. That would be huge.”

With no seniors graduating, Paso Robles expects to return its entire roster next season, bringing back both experience and confidence from a year that exceeded expectations.

“They support each other. They’re there for each other,” Clowes said. “And somehow, we just made it work this year.”

Now, the Bearcats will look to build on that foundation.

“We’re super excited for next year because we have everybody returning,” Clowes said. “We’re going to try to redo this again and see if we can keep it going.”