Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 19, 2026

12:15 — Bianca Ibarra, of Atascadero was on view arrest at Country Club/Niblick for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WARRANT/M, Case no. 263360

13:00 — James Maxwell, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest at Niblick/Quarter Horse for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 263361

22:22 — Emily Thompson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at 13TH St/Paso Robles St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 263367

September 20, 2026

16:50 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at 2600 Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], Case no. 263376

23:00 — Henry Zepeda, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the 1800 block of Park Street for BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 263382

21:06 — Salvador Sanchezcortes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the 3500 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 263378

September 21, 2026

02:27 — Maria Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the 100 block of Santa Ysabel Ave for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 263383

11:51 — Maria Galanos, of Atascadero was on view arrest at Rte 46 E/Highway 101 for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 263387

21:08 — Lee Merrill was on view arrest at the 3300 Block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 263393

21:11 — Olivia Yukich was taken into custody at the 3300 Block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 263393

01:03 — Joshua Martinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the 1100 block of Samantha Drive for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], 647(H) PC, Case no. 263396

September 22, 2026

07:44 — Maria Galanos, of Atascadero was on view arrest at the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 263397

10:09 — Oswaldo Osunalizarraga was on view arrest at the 800 block of Pine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 263400

14:49 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at 24TH St And 101 Nb for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 263403

18:42 — Stephanie Dukes was taken into custody at the 100 block of Niblick Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 263407

19:39 — Rachel Anna Jean Adams was on view arrest at the 2100 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], Case no. 263408

18:00 — Nathan Kennison was on view arrest at the 100 block of Niblick Road for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], THEFT: PRIOR CONVICTION ENHANCEMENT [666.1(A)(1) PC], Case no. 263406

September 23, 2026

10:00 — David Alvarez was on view arrest at the 1100 block of Ysabel Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 263413

13:53 — Jordan Crum was on view arrest at the 90 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 263418

12:35 — Joseph Edward Pennington was on view arrest at the 1300 block of 24TH Street for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], Case no. 263415

17:37 — Spencer Douglas Donovan was on view arrest at the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 263423

13:01 — Candice Matthews was on view arrest at 26TH St And Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 263416

September 24, 2026

17:37 — Jonathan Maalouf of San Miguel was on view arrest at the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 263429

September 25, 2026

01:26 — Tyler Hogan was on view arrest at 12TH St/Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 263434

00:00 — Sarai Ortiz was on view arrest at Food 4 Less Parking Lot for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 263432

21:35 — Adolfo Herreramorales was on view arrest at 7TH/Pine for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 263444

21:30 — Dulce Perezmarquez was on view arrest at the 600 block of 12TH St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 263445

22:18 — Keith White was taken into custody at the 600 block of 8TH Street for WARRANT/M, Case no. 263446

Atascadero Police Department

September 23, 2026

12:08 — Tiffany Arnold, of Atascadero was arrested at the 7400 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)], Case no. 261577

22:35 — Tamara Ginn, of Atascadero was arrested at El Camino Real & Campbell Ln for DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OR OFF-HIGHWAY MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED FOR OFFENSES NOT RELATED [14601.1(a)], Case no. 261579

September 24, 2026

15:13 — David Brownell was arrested at Traffic Way & 101 SB for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)], Case no. 261584

September 26, 2026

13:28 — Paul Brill was arrested at the 10100 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/F, Case no. 261595

16:44 — Danielle Arceneaux was arrested at Morro Rd & El Camino Real for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], Case no. 261596