Officials point to overloaded air traffic control equipment as airlines work to restore schedules following Friday’s shutdown

Travelers faced continued cancellations and delays Saturday, Nov. 14, as airlines recovered from a nationwide ground stop that halted departures for more than four hours Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the restriction Friday evening, allowing flights to resume. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said airspace reopened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Pacific time, but warned that restoring normal operations would take time.

By early Saturday morning, 12,506 flights had been canceled across Friday and Saturday, according to FlightAware figures reported by ABC News. Friday accounted for 9,132 cancellations and 7,030 delays. Another 3,374 flights had been canceled Saturday, with 1,008 delayed. Those totals were expected to increase throughout the day.

For Paso Robles and North County residents with weekend travel plans, the disruption could affect departing flights, connecting itineraries, and return trips. Passengers should verify each leg of their trip directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. The FAA advised travelers to contact their carriers for flight-specific information.

Although departures resumed Friday evening, airlines continued working to reposition aircraft and crews. Some flights diverted or returned to their departure airports, while crowded airports struggled to accommodate planes on the ground. The resulting scheduling problems could affect travel for days.

Friday’s shutdown began shortly before 1 p.m. Pacific time after federal officials detected instability in radar and communications systems serving air traffic control facilities. The FAA halted departures as a safety precaution.

At a Friday evening briefing, Duffy attributed the interruption to overloaded switches and routers that produced inconsistencies in radar and communications data, prompting officials to halt departures. He warned that restoring normal airline schedules would take time, even after the ground stop was lifted.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin offered a preliminary explanation that newer technology and system patches may have overwhelmed older equipment. Investigators had not established a final cause.

Officials said there was no indication of a cyberattack, although the investigation remained open. Mullin said the failure appeared to be mechanical but cautioned that conclusions were preliminary.

The FAA said it tested its systems before allowing departures to resume. Reopening airspace, however, did not immediately resolve the backlog of canceled flights, displaced crews, and stranded passengers.

This developing story reflects information available Saturday morning, Nov. 14. Flight totals are preliminary and may increase.

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Friday, Nov. 13

Federal order covers departures in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles after air traffic control communications problems

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A nationwide halt on departing flights Friday, Nov. 13, extended to airports serving San Luis Obispo County, including San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and Paso Robles Municipal Airport, after the Federal Aviation Administration reported air traffic control communications problems.

The FAA ordered departing aircraft to remain grounded until further notice. Aircraft already airborne could land, while international flights would be handled individually, Reuters reported.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications issue affected regional air traffic control centers that guide aircraft between airports. FAA technicians were investigating, according to The Associated Press. Officials had not immediately announced when normal departures would resume.

The disruption has implications for both airline passengers and private aviation in the county. San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport serves commercial airline travelers, while Paso Robles Municipal Airport accommodates general aviation, including business, personal and recreational flying. Paso Robles has no scheduled airline service, although charter services are available, according to the city.

A verified count of flights delayed or canceled at either airport was not available for this report. The extent of the disruption to individual private and charter flights in Paso Robles also had not been independently confirmed.

Passengers flying through San Luis Obispo should check directly with their airlines for departure updates, connection information and itinerary changes. The county’s airport information page provides access to arrivals and departures and directs travelers to their carriers for flight-specific information.

Friday’s disruption marked the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when an FAA computer system malfunction interrupted departures across the country, according to AP.

Travelers can find local airport information at sloairport.com and the Paso Robles Municipal Airport website.

This is a developing story. Flight restrictions and schedules may change as officials address the communications disruption.