Paso Fire leads regional responders in overpass collapse drill

By Paso Robles Press · Thu Oct 15 2026

Four crushed and damaged vehicles, tons of concrete panels and volunteers portraying injured patients created the scene of a simulated overpass collapse in late September, as Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services led regional partners through a mass-casualty and technical rescue exercise.

The drill brought 29 participants to the new Public Safety Training Center at Station 3 to practice coordinating rescue operations, stabilizing damaged structures and treating multiple patients during a complex emergency.

Participating agencies and organizations included Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services, Atascadero Fire, Cal Fire, Paso Robles Police Department, San Luis Ambulance, Alliance Towing and the Community Emergency Response Team, known as CERT.

Battalion Chief Nate Bass directed the exercise, which Fire Engineer Austin Rucker organized with support from Community Risk Reduction Fire Capt. Ross Porter. San Luis Obispo County EMS Medical Director Dr. William Mulkerin observed the drill.

CERT members played victims and bystanders, with simulated patients positioned inside the damaged vehicles. The scenario required responders to assess the incident, establish command and request additional resources as the response developed.

The Technical Rescue Team practiced victim recovery, structural stabilization, shoring, and breaching. Fire crews also worked through vehicle stabilization and simulated extrication, along with the activation of mass-casualty procedures and patient triage and treatment.

Ambulance personnel practiced preparing patients for transport, continuing treatment, and conducting simulated transports. Manikins allowed responders to practice lifesaving interventions during the exercise.

The training center opened earlier this year with support from voter-approved Measure J-20 funding and $500,000 in federal Community Project Funding secured with the support of Congressman Jimmy Panetta. It provides a dedicated location for emergency service partners to conduct hands-on exercises together.

Bass credited the local measure and community support with helping expand the department’s training capabilities.

“The regional training center is a fantastic example of what a local tax measure and community support can do for public safety,” Bass said.

Measure J-20 also helped fund a new Pierce Velocity ladder truck, replacing a truck that had served Paso Robles for more than 25 years. Its 107-foot aerial ladder provides added reach for structure fires, rescues and other emergencies.

The regional exercise comes as the department continues community outreach during October’s Fire Prevention Month. Fire & Emergency Services hosted two open houses during Fire Prevention Week, focusing on fire prevention and emergency preparedness.

Later this month, firefighters will visit elementary school classrooms, participate in fire safety assemblies and join library story time events. The department is also offering fire station tours.

Residents can schedule a station tour by calling (805) 227-7560 and sign up for community emergency alerts at readyslo.org.