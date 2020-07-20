Decision 2020

The year 2020 will go down as pivotal as any year in our nation’s or the world’s history. Here at The Paso Robles Press, we will compile all relevant voter information here on this page as we proceed through this election year.
The California primary election is over, and we head to the general election on November 3. Keep up with local political info and ballot information at this page dedicated to Atascadero. First, if you have not yet, register to vote, here.
Participating in the American republic:
- Register to vote at Vote.gov
- Read Ballot Measures for California 2020
- Visit your City website for info on City issues and contacts
Who’s running for office?
California’s 24th Congressional District
California State Assembly District 35
Paso Robles City Council
The Atascadero News Posts on Election 2020
County: Nomination Period Opens for Nov. 3 General Election
COUNTY — Monday, July 13, signaled the beginning of the nomination period for the Nov. 3 General Election. Anyone interested in running for one of the offices must complete the necessary paperwork by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. This deadline will extend to Wednesday,…
Filing Period for Local Races Begins July 13
The general election is less than four months away and that means it’s time for people to decide if they are going to throw their hat in the local political arena. The filing period for local candidates to be on the Nov. 3 ballot begins July 13 and runs through 5 p.m….
Update: After Monday’s Count, Election Winners All But Clinch
Peschong, Arnold and Hill can begin planning their next term; Prop-13 shut down Coverage by The Paso Robles Press will only focus on local County Supervisorial races, the local Congressional races, State Assembly, and PROP 13-School Bonds during the tabulation period….
Ballot Drop Box at City Library
The Paso Robles City Library currently has a safe, convenient receptacle for Vote-by-Mail ballots, located by the Circulation Desk. It will be in place until 8:00 PM on the night of the primary election on March 3, 2020. The library is located at 1000 Spring…
Election Day Tips from SLO County Recorder
Tommy Gong offered tips for voters in the upcoming Presidential primary RETURN OF VOTE BY MAIL BALLOTS ON ELECTION DAY Make sure the identification envelope is signed before you return the ballot. Mailed Vote By M (VBM) ballots that are postmarked on or before…