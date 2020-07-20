Decision 2020

Election 2020 Voter Info

The year 2020 will go down as pivotal as any year in our nation’s or the world’s history. Here at The Paso Robles Press, we will compile all relevant voter information here on this page as we proceed through this election year.

The California primary election is over, and we head to the general election on November 3. Keep up with local political info and ballot information at this page dedicated to Atascadero. First, if you have not yet, register to vote, here.

Participating in the American republic:

Who’s running for office?

California’s 24th Congressional District

California State Assembly District 35

Paso Robles City Council

The Atascadero News Posts on Election 2020

Ballot Drop Box at City Library

Ballot Drop Box at City Library

by | Mar 2, 2020 |

The Paso Robles City Library currently has a safe, convenient receptacle for Vote-by-Mail ballots, located by the Circulation Desk. It will be in place until 8:00 PM on the night of the primary election on March 3, 2020. The library is located at 1000 Spring…

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Newsbreak-App-Follow-Us

The 2020 Winners

e-Edition

PRP July 16
2000
Getting through this together, Paso Robles