Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.



Paso Robles Police Department

February 24, 2025

02:17 — Jesus Esquivel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Oak Hill Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250695

17:48 — Gayle Dawson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BUYING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(D)PC], Case no. 250682

February 25, 2025

23:21 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250705

04:57 — Matthew Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 bloc of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250708

00:29 — Vennise Miller, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250707

09:48 — Jacob Pollak, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1000 block of 20th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250710

09:17 — Casey Cravens, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of 20th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 250709

10:15 — Nicholas Mueller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of 20th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250709

19:22 — Kirstin Gamboa, of Pismo Beach was on view arrest on the corner of 2nd Street and Olive Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250722

19:16 — Daniel Santiago, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 2nd Street and Olive Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250725

20:07 — Quin Lambert, of Bradley was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250723

February 26, 2025

23:48 — Abraham Coyt, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Spring Street for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250727

07:17 — Mark Furtado, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Niblick and S. River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250728



12:59 — Ross Irot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250736

16:41 — Ernesto Campos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Riverside Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250737

15:57 — Tessa Blank, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Solpher Spring for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250740

17:20 — Adrian Barraganbarragan, of Fresno was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for FELON IN POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION [30305(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250743

18:22 — Aram Deirmenjian, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250745

February 27, 2025

23:46 — Isaiah Zamora, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250749

23:00 — Miguel Palafox, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1600 block of N River Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 250748

08:27 — Larry Hite, was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Ramada Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250751

17:25 — Jeremiah Huihui, was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Creston Road for POSSESSION OF BRASS KNUCKLES [21810 PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250759

21:29 — Alexandra Hillaire, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250761

20:08 — Lino Ornelasnevarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250760

February 28, 2025

06:23 — Ernest Castanon, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Sulfer Springs Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250765

06:23 — Christina Geddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Sulfer Springs Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250765

10:51 — Nicole Duncan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Derby Lane for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 250767

14:08 — Miguel Palafox, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of N River Road and River Oaks for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250770

23:32 — Oscar Melendezguerrero, of Salinas was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250778

March 01, 2025

05:37 — Elias Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Paso Robles Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250780

10:34 — Joshua Tabaraz, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the corner of Scott Street and Westfield Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250783

15:57 — Kendra Perry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Dorothy Street for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 250785

15:57 — Troy Perry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Dorothy Street for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 250785

14:20 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Union Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250784

06:58 — Enrique Rubio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rosemary and Niblick for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250787

21:29 — Fernando Romero, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Spring Street for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 250789

March 02, 2025

11:41 — Ashley Brown, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250793

07:54 — Jose Cano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250791

20:29 — Lasalle Sarmiento, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 16th Street and Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250798

23:03 — Guilebaldo Ruizluis, of Breadley was on view arrest on the corner of 13th STreet and Pine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250800

23:44 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250801

00:00 — Miguel Galvezdejesus, of San Miguel was arrested. Case no. 250796

Atascadero Police Department

February 25, 2025

00:55 — Serbeliosmael Echeverriamemreno, was arrested on US 101 and Santa Barbara Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250337

10:13 — Bryce McGhie, was arrested on the 9100 block of Willow Court for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 250338

19:34 — Michelle Paasch, was arrested on the 7200 block of Santa Ysabel Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250342

February 26, 2025

01:40 — Denise Vasquez, was arrested on US 101 and San Ramon Road for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250343

13:10 — Danny Burrow, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 250346

23:48 — Danny Aldana, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250353

February 28, 2025

04:11 — Nicholas Rose, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/F, Case no. 250361

23:11 — Raymond Bullus, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 250364

March 01, 2025

10:59 — Roger Gonzalez, was arrested on the 6300 block of Santa Ynez Ave for CONTEMPT OF COURT:DISOBEY COURT ORDER/ETC [166(A)(4)PC], Case no. 250365

