NIPOMO — A San Luis Obispo County jury convicted a 54-year-old Nipomo man of felony intimate partner violence in connection with a May 14 attack, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Bob Otis Sell was found guilty Sept. 23 of felony infliction of corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition on a person with whom he had a dating or engagement relationship, in violation of Penal Code Section 273.5(a).

According to evidence presented at trial, the victim called 911 after Sell struck her in the face multiple times, nearly knocking her unconscious. She suffered injuries to her left cheek and forehead.

"No one should be hurt by someone they trust, and no one should be afraid in their own home," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Victims of intimate partner violence often face fear, pressure, and deep emotional ties that make it very hard to take part in a prosecution. That is why the burden of holding an abuser accountable belongs to our office, not to the victim. Our criminal and victim justice system worked the way it should in this case. It protected a victim and held her abuser accountable. We thank the jury for their careful attention to the evidence. As we enter October, Intimate Partner Violence (Domestic Violence) Awareness Month, I want every victim in San Luis Obispo County to know that you will be believed, you will be treated with dignity, and this office will stand with you."

Sell faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison. He also faces an enhancement for committing the offense while out on bail, which could add two years if imposed. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5, with Judge Crystal T. Seiler presiding. Sell remains out of custody on bail pending sentencing.

The District Attorney’s Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center provided victim services.

Anyone experiencing intimate partner violence can contact the Lumina Alliance Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888 for free, confidential support 24 hours a day. The District Attorney’s Victim Witness Assistance Center can be reached at 805-781-5821. In an emergency, call 911.