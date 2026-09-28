TEMPLETON — The Templeton Performing Arts Center will host two performances of Cinderella by The Panto Company USA on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 and 5 p.m.

Presented by the TPAC Foundation, the professional touring production puts an interactive spin on the classic fairy tale through the British theater tradition known as panto. Audience members are encouraged to cheer for heroes, boo villains, call out to performers and participate in the show.

The production follows Cinderella as she endures the cruelty of her stepsisters before her Fairy Godmother helps her attend a royal ball, where she meets the Prince. When midnight arrives, Cinderella flees and leaves behind a glass slipper, setting the Prince on a search to find her.

The Panto Company USA features professional adult performers, original modern songs, comedy and audience participation. The production is designed for younger audiences while offering a family-friendly introduction to live theater.

The TPAC Foundation purchased the production from The Panto Company USA, with ticket proceeds supporting the Templeton Performing Arts Center. The event is part of an effort to bring additional professional programming for young audiences to North County.

Tickets are available through the Templeton Performing Arts Center. A 15% discount is available with the code LOCALLOVE.