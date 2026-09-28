PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Wine Country will celebrate harvest throughout October with Harvest Wine Month, featuring special tastings, harvest dinners, live music, grape stomps and other activities at wineries throughout the region.

As vineyards enter harvest season, visitors and locals can participate in hands-on experiences and events highlighting Paso Robles’ wine and agricultural traditions.

“October is such a special time in Paso Robles because you can feel the energy of harvest everywhere you go,” said Joel Peterson, CEO of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “It’s an opportunity to experience wine country in a really hands-on way, whether that means getting your feet in the grapes, enjoying a harvest dinner, listening to live music at a winery or simply spending time among the vineyards. There’s something happening throughout the month for every kind of visitor and local.”

Harvest Wine Month events include outdoor concerts and intimate live performances, as well as music paired with wine and food. Culinary events will feature harvest lunches, winemaker dinners, seafood boils, wine and food pairings and Sunday brunches.

Other activities will offer opportunities to explore beyond the tasting room through harvest experiences, cultural celebrations and community events.

Wineries will also offer special tastings, barrel tastings, wine releases and other programming focused on Paso Robles vineyards and winemaking traditions.

A full list of Harvest Wine Month events is available at pasowine.com