PASO ROBLES — The Almond Country Quilt Guild will host its annual Charity Live Auction and Boutique from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church, 1645 Park St., Paso Robles.

The event will feature handcrafted quilts, textile art, boutique items and a live auction, with proceeds benefiting Jack’s Helping Hand and Ponderosa.

Jack’s Helping Hand assists local families facing the challenges associated with childhood cancer, medical fragility and special needs. Ponderosa, a new San Luis Obispo County organization, focuses on residential property improvements to enhance the quality of life for veterans and disabled older adults.

“We are deeply honored to be chosen as a beneficiary of this heartfelt event,” said Leslie Orradre, Executive Director of Jack’s Helping Hand. “It’s touching to see a community stitch together their creativity and compassion to support community members navigating incredibly difficult journeys.”

Holly Collins, co-founder of Ponderosa, said the funds will help provide support for veterans and disabled or marginalized older adults.

Guests can shop for holiday gifts, enjoy refreshments and participate in bidding on quilts and other items created by guild members.

The Almond Country Quilt Guild is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1989 to promote quilting and support local charities. Membership is open to adults and junior members ages 8 to 16.

For more information about the auction, guild membership or upcoming events, visit almondcountryquilters.org