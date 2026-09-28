PASO ROBLES — Scouting America Troops 60 and 1602 will host an open house for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Scout Hut, 2247 Oak St.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, the troops meet weekly during the school year. Troop 60 meets Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m., while Troop 1602 meets Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.

The troops participate in monthly campouts, summer camps, backpacking trips, volunteer opportunities and local community service projects. Meetings also include rank advancement, life skills, games and planning for upcoming activities.

Recent scouting activities have included camping in the Sierra Nevada and Santa Lucia mountains, Carrizo Plain, Shaver Lake and Yosemite National Park, as well as backpacking, whitewater rafting on the Kern River and trips to caverns and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

In June, the troops joined other Scouting groups at Camp Fiesta Island in San Diego for summer camp, where Scouts participated in activities including sailing.

The Sept. 28 open house will be led by current Scouts, with a parent meeting available in the lodge. For more information, email info@prtroop60.com or follow @Pasoroblesscouts on Instagram.