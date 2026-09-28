PASO ROBLES — Construction has begun on the West Side Road Rehabilitation Project, with work planned on portions of 16th, 18th, 30th, 32nd and 36th streets.

The project began on 16th Street between Chestnut and Spring streets with utility potholing and demolition work to upgrade curb ramps. Crews will dig small exploratory openings to locate and verify underground utilities and sewer laterals before major construction begins.

Crews will then move to 18th, 30th, 32nd and 36th streets. The initial phase also includes lowering valve and manhole covers in preparation for road repaving.

Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and parking will be restricted in active construction areas during those hours.

After the initial utility work is completed on all five streets, crews will return to 16th Street for work on curbs and curb ramps, sidewalks, gutters and other concrete improvements before continuing the concrete work on the remaining streets.

Later phases will include full-depth pavement rehabilitation, new asphalt and striping. Overall project completion is anticipated in early 2027.

The $2 million project is funded through supplemental sales tax revenues from Measure J-20 and Measure I-24, which were approved by voters for infrastructure improvements.