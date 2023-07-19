Tomiko “Tomi” Hosaka passed away at home, peacefully with family by her side, on June 16, 2023, in Paso Robles, California. Tomiko was born May 19, 1926, in Omiya City, Japan. She married Wolseley “Tony” Hosaka on February 1, 1951. After their marriage, Tony and Tomi returned to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where they ran the “Rainbow Café” until 1981. They then moved to Ft. Morgan, Colorado, and ran “Tonys Smorgasbord” until their retirement. After retiring, they enjoyed many years of dancing, playing cards, and pool before they moved to Paso Robles, California. Tomiko continued to enjoy playing cards and time with friends for many years. Tomiko was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister in Japan. Tony preceded her in death in December of 2014, as well as a granddaughter, Jasmyn, in May of 1997. She is survived by three daughters and their husbands: Jane Peek and her husband Charles, Janet Sturgeon and husband Mike, Tina Hosaka-Cohen and her husband Dan, four grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

