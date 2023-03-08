James (Jim) Hurst passed away on March 2nd at his home in Templeton, surrounded by his family. He had been battling kidney failure.

Jim was born in Avenal, California, and attended Elementary School there. Then, his family moved to the coast, where he went to Coast Union High School and played the trumpet, baseball, and football. Most importantly, he met his future wife, Barbara, at the church youth group. After high school, they began their 58 ½ year marriage which was a beautiful love story as they served each other, God, and everyone they encountered as they settled into Atascadero.

Jim graduated from Cal Poly SLO and worked for 45 years in State Hospital Management. This job took his family to Atascadero, Metropolitan, Coalinga, and Vacaville State Hospitals. His real accomplishments started soon after they were married when they fostered many children and added seven kids to their family. He touched the lives of countless kids and teens while coaching baseball, basketball, and football in Junior High and High School. He helped start the Atascadero Youth Football League to keep his sons busy. He was also active in AWANA, Good News Club, other church programs, and Bible Studies. He was the number one fan of his children, grandchildren, and many other extra kids.

He and Barbara were guaranteed to be at any sports, theater, awards, church, graduation, or performance that his family was a part of, and always brought the snacks. He also especially loved playing, watching, and knowing everything possible about every sport. He cheered for the Dodgers, Rams, and Greyhounds.

He is survived by a family that rejoices in knowing that he had a personal relationship with Jesus and is now in heaven. His wife, Barbara, and his children, Bill (Trish) O’Boyle, Kelley (Gary) Cook, John (Kathy) Hurst, David (Karen) Hurst, Steven (Suzanne) Hurst, Debbie (Ryan) Cooper, Sarah (Amanda) Figueroa. His grandchildren Gregory, Jordan (Brittney), Billy (Rachel), Emily, James, Mikaela, Alan (Leah), Katie, Laura (Frank), Creston (Jamie), John David, Evy, Jalen, Abbey, Westley, and Skye. His great-grandchildren Dean, Brooks, and Odin.

If you had the honor of knowing Jim as Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Mentor, Coach, Coach Papa, or friend, please join his family on March 11th at 11 am at Refuge Church (6955 Portola Road) to celebrate his life. There will be a barbeque luncheon immediately following at Santa Margarita Community Park. If you would like to honor his memory, please consider a donation to Refuge Church of Atascadero to further the Gospel of Christ.

