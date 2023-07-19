PASO ROBLES — On Monday, July 17, the Paso Robles Police Department carried out its annual compliance check targeting probationers, parolees, and sex registrants ahead of the Mid-State Fair. Officers and detectives conducted 10 home visits to ensure individuals were abiding by their court-ordered terms. As a result of the operation, two arrests were made for misdemeanor violations.

In preparation for the start of the Mid-State Fair on July 19, the Paso Robles Police Department will be increasing its presence with additional staffing to ensure the safety of fairgoers. Authorities are urging everyone attending the fair to be responsible and mindful of their actions throughout the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...