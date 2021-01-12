On January 6, 2021, Atascadero lost a remarkable resident of 31 years, Joyce Young.

Joyce experienced a peaceful passing at the age of 80, surrounded by family, great friends, and the things she loved.

Joyce came into the world on May 30, 1940, in Santa Monica, California. Although she grew up a typical Southern California girl, it was the ‘Country life’ that filled her heart with peace, beauty, and contentment.

Family meant the world to Joyce. She was devoted to her husband of 41 years, Doug Young, with whom she fell instantly in love with the first time she saw him, the Valley Ice-skating Rink manager in Tarzana, California. Joyce and Doug married on June 17, 1961, and had two children, Julie and Doug Jr., who filled their parent’s lives with great joy and a deep sense of pride, which only expanded with the birth of their wonderful grandchildren, Jessica and Justin.

Joyce and Doug in 1989 relocated and settled in Atascadero. Joyce had a very successful career working as a teller at the Heritage Oaks Bank branches, retiring after 25 years of loyal services. Many of her customers became friends and always remember Joyce greeting them with her warm smile, cheerful ‘Hello’ and winning personality.

Joyce had many passions in her life. She always looked forward to holidays, especially Halloween and the annual Atascadero Christmas Lake walk. With help from family and friends, Joyce always made sure her home ‘dazzled’ with numerous Christmas lights and decorations that lit up the nighttime sky.

Joyce treasured her many friends and will be remembered for her love for life, compassionate heart, and her ability to bring joy and laughter everywhere she went. She always looked forward to playing cards and poker or a quick trip to Chumash Casino with her gambling buddies. Joyce enjoyed having family, friends over for good food, fine wine, and sharing the view of Atascadero lake from her beautiful hilltop home. If you needed Joyce’s help, she always stepped forward and made sure everyone, including her beloved cats, wanted for nothing.

Joyce was everyone’s ‘Best Friend,’ and we will continue to share her passion for life, laughter, and friendship forever.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Jules and Ethel LeBaron, Husband Doug Young, and granddaughter Jessica Mayorga. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Mayorga, and Husband, Ray Mayorga of Las Vegas, son Doug Young Jr. of Santa Barbara, grandson Justin Mayorga of Las Vegas, brother David LeBaron, sister Carol and husband, Gary Wells.

Graveside services 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Atascadero District Cemetery: arrangements by Chapel of the Roses, Atascadero

