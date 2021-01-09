Today, Jan. 9, is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Law Enforcement Officers of every rank have chosen a career that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. They have answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated.

From local, state, and federal, their duties command dedication. The jobs are often thankless and take them away from their families for long hours. Rarely do they know what their days have in store for them. They work in coordination with other local, state, and federal organizations to make communities safer.

On National Law Enforcement Day, we have an opportunity to thank them for their service and offer a token of respect.

San Luis Obispo County has a dedicated group of Law Enforcement Officers that have continued to serve, protect, and show up throughout the pandemic and everything that has come with it.

We are grateful and thank you for all that you do!

































Thank you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related