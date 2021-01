Happening Now

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is reviewing in detail the entire Grand Jury Report.

ACTION ITEMS

F.1. ACKNOWLEDGE FORMAL RECEIPT OF GRAND JURY REPORT – “PASO ROBLES SCHOOLS: A CAUTIONARY TALE,” NOVEMBER 17, 2020

F.2. DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION TO HIRE ADDITIONAL COUNSEL RELATIVE TO GRAND JURY RESPONSE

F.3. DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING DISTRICT RESPONSE TO GRAND JURY REPORT

F.4. DETERMINE THE NEED FOR SCHEDULING A SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

G. ADJOURNMENT

Community Comment call in (805)608-4230

Full Agenda Here

Watch Live Here

A full overview of the meeting to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related