MORRO BAY —This special exhibit celebrating 70 years of MBAA will feature MBAA Member Artists and their choice of artwork that best represents their personal artistic journey. Artwork will be accompanied by the artist’s photo and a brief bio. All art media and artistic approaches will be represented.

The Salon Wall concept, large groupings of art hung at different heights, allows the MBAA to honor great tradition and display a lot of pieces in the celebration of the rich, creative genius of the art community. The exhibit will be installed in the traditional French Salon format, in alphabetical order.

An opening Vernissage with live music will be held on the Art Center Patio on Saturday, May 29, 2021, 5 to 7 p.m with the full exhibit taking place from May 27 to Jul. 12.

Artists participating in the MBAA Salon will be judged by public votes throughout the exhibit for Best Artist. The best three artists will be granted a free one-year MBAA membership for 2022 and featured within one of the upcoming shows. This event is free and open to the public. Art Center Morro Bay is open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information visit the Art Center Morro Bay at 835 Main St., Morro Bay, CA 93442 or contact Barbara Sitar, Gallery Director, at bsitar66@gmail.com







