PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting entries for the commercial competitions, including the California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC), and the Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC). Each one will take place in June and follow all health and safety protocols.

The Central Coast Wine Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and presented by SLO Life Magazine and American General Media, promotes the quality and diversity of commercial wineries while recognizing the fastest growing wine region in California and showcases the California Mid-State Fair’s commitment to value-added agricultural products.

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition provides a venue for vinegars to be professionally judged with the goal to educate consumers regarding quantity and styles of vinegar produced in the USA.

The California Craft Spirits Competition helps promote the craft distillers that are producing the finest quality artisan spirits inside and outside of California. The competition welcomes craft distillers from all over the United States, offering an additional division for craft spirits produced outside of the state.

Discounted early-bird registration ends Friday, May 21

CCWC: $65 per wine, CCVC: $65 per vinegar, CCSC: $80 per spirit

May 22 – Until registration closes Friday, May 28

CCWC: $85 per wine, CCVC: $85 per vinegar, CCSC: $90 per spirit

Chief Judge Tim McDonald will return with an impressive lineup of judges, including industry leaders and international wine journalists. Those names will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It is the goal of the California Mid-State Fair to showcase the incredible quality and diversity of the region’s commercial spirits, vinegars, and wines while expanding the consumers knowledge and awareness of these fast growing industries.” says California Mid-State Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

For more information, or to enroll, please visit centralcoastwinecomp.com/

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 to Aug. 1. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or keep instantly up to date by texting FAIR to 888111.

