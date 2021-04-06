SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A project to improve the US 101 Interchange at Tefft Street in Nipomo will begin on Monday, Apr. 12.

The northbound and southbound on/off ramps to US 101 at Tefft Street will be closed during the overnight hours on Monday, Apr. 12 from 7:30 p.m. until 8 a.m. for the installation of protective barrier for highway workers. Motorists may detour to the US 101/Willow Road or the US 101/166 East Interchanges. Upon completion of this roadwork, one lane of the northbound/southbound on-ramps will remain open during construction scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The contractor for this $1.5 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. This project is expected to be complete this fall.

This project is being performed by the County of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), under permit from Caltrans.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

