Defendant will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole

SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson (4/23/1987) has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the killing of Carrington Jane Broussard (27) and her full-term unborn baby at their rural home in Paso Robles in 2019.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Mar. 3, 2019, involving a high-speed vehicle pursuit through San Luis Obispo County.

During that incident, the defendant stole a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle and fled from Highway 46 near Templeton to an area north of San Simeon on Highway 101.

After the defendant was apprehended, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check of his known residence near Heritage Ranch in Paso Robles. After arriving at the home, Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of Broussard, who was identified as Johnson’s full-term pregnant girlfriend.

“We are satisfied that the defendant has taken personal responsibility for his unimaginably horrific crimes,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate sentence given that he took two innocent lives and assures he will not pose a danger to our community in the future. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Carrington as we complete this stage of the criminal and victim justice process.”

The decision, in this case, to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole, rather than the death penalty, was made after careful consideration of all facts related to the case and the background of the defendant.

Additionally, the District Attorney consulted with surviving family members of the victims and the involved law enforcement agencies. The District Attorney also met with the assigned defense counsel, who provided relevant background on the defendant for consideration.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022, in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Craig van Rooyen presiding.

The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Megan Baltierra and Michael Frye.

