Suzie Mayfield VanBenthuysen 1944-2023

Suzie Mayfield VanBenthuysen, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada. She was a 40-year resident of Atascadero. Suzie is survived by brothers Art Mayfield and Fred Mayfield. She has four children: Den VanBenthuysen, Julie Coleman, Dan VanBenthuysen, and Gina Armstrong. She was a loving grandmother to her six grandchildren: Kolby, Madison, Gregory, Chase, Chandler, and Indie. We know she is joyous to be rejoined with her devoted husband, Pete VanBenthuysen, and precious Madison, who both preceded her in death.

Suzanne Mayfield was born on February 9th, 1944, and was raised in Southgate, California. She earned her cosmetology license and opened Canyon Hair Company in Chino Hills, CA. She met and fell in love with Pete VanBenthuysen and together decided Atascadero was where they wanted to raise a family. In addition to running a household, Suzie soon opened Secondhand Rose, a niche clothing store located in the Carlton Hotel in downtown Atascadero in the early 80s. Suzie’s greatest legacy was founding the nonprofit North County Women’s Resource Center, whose mission is to support and help battered women. The resource center had two shelters and is still helping women in need. She worked tirelessly and took pride in community service. She was an active member of Quota Club International and participated in many annual fundraisers. Her special projects included Camp Hapitok, the American Cancer Society, and Canines in the Park, a fundraising effort to purchase a police dog for the Atascadero Police Department. As a retiree, she kept helping others and volunteered for the ECHO Homeless Organization.

Suzie was a pillar of the Atascadero community for many years. Suzie was a great friend to all. She gave selflessly to anyone in need. Suzie took joy in the successes and accomplishments of family and friends. She loved people. Her contagious laugh was a testament to her love for life. She made friends easily with her inquisitive nature and unabashed ability to share her thoughts. Suzie made her mark on Atascadero and on the world. She will be sorely missed by everyone who loved and knew her.

Suzie Mayfield VanBenthuysen 1944-2023

