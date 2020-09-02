Judy was born on November 26, 1934 in Sidney Montana to parents Robert and Nora McArthur. She passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020 after a short illness. Judy is survived by her Brother Robert McArthur, four children; Mike Strader, Sue (Strader) Wells, Diane Strader, and Jim Strader. She had 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Sister, Mykel McArthur, her foster child, Mark Depauw.

Judy was an inventor, entrepreneur, and small business owner. She was always up for a challenge and welcomed adventure. She enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing, building prototypes/models and her horses. She inherited a love of rocks from her father and spent many hours on the California beaches in search of the best nature had to offer.

Everyone was welcome in her home. She was the anchor of her family and taught them that “You don’t have to fit in the box”. Judy was a truly unique person, she lived a memorable life on her own terms, and her presence will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

