Mary Ann Erb, 89, of Templeton, CA, passed peacefully surrounded by her family in the early hours of December 19, 2023.

On November 18, 1934, Mary Ann was born to Willard and Mary (Casper) Jordan in Paso Robles, CA. She met her late husband, Gene Erb while attending and graduating from Paso Robles High School. They were married on December 12, 1953. In 1961, she and Gene traded their crimson for green, moving to Templeton, where they raised their growing family, ultimately having six children: Steve, Lori, Tony, Mike, Darron, and Ken. Later, they helped raise their granddaughter Toni-Lynn. The Erb home was always welcoming to friends in need, offering a safe haven to many of Templeton’s youth.

As a young adult, she worked for about 20 years as an operator at the Telephone Company. Afterward, she worked as a cook for A&W and the Paso School District. In the mid-70s and ’80s, the Erb’s co-owned the “original” Templeton Market with the Sherlock family. During her “retirement,” she took on the role of town babysitter, watching her grandchildren and the children of her “adopted kids” during the 90s. The names of all those in her care were proudly written on a wooden paddle in her kitchen. In her 70s, you could see Mary Ann driving around town delivering for the Flower Lady in Paso.

Over the years, those closest to her gave her the title of “Queen of Templeton.” She was a proud and active member of the community. She was a founding member of the Templeton Boosters Club. She also filmed every football game from 1981 to the ’90s. The dedication of Gene and Mary Ann was honored by the Templeton School District with the naming of Erb Field, where the Varsity Baseball team still proudly plays. Over the years, she has been secretary for the Templeton Cemetery, a member of the Templeton Historical Society, and a member/cook for the Templeton Lions Club.

Those closest to Mary Ann remember her for her strength of character. She was independent, tough, and at times demanding, but had the most generous and giving heart. She would do and give whatever was needed to those she loved or who were in need. Mary Ann was fiercely loved and respected within her community and could get just about anything done with a snap and a pointed finger.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Willard Jordan; her husband, Gene Erb; and her sons, Mike and Steve Erb. She is survived by her children, Lori (Ron) Domingos, Tony, Darron (Sheila), and Ken (Angie) Erb; her daughters-in-law, Wendy and Deb Erb; her grandchildren, Jen Domingos, Toni-Lynn Cox, Nikki Dyer, Melissa Beaulieu, Scott Erb, Katy Thompson, Jared Erb, Mackenzie Erb, Austen Erb, Lauren Erb, Shannon Krumvieda and Shawn Marie Lewis; and her 11 great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy in her final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to honor Mary Ann’s memory with donations to either the Templeton Booster Club or Templeton Historical Society. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2024, with details to follow.

