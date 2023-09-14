Mary Ann Tison, a long-time resident of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 21st, 2023.

Her parents immigrated to Paso Robles from Greece in the 1920s, where they raised her and her older sister, Betty.

Mary Ann graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1950, where she remained an active alumnus throughout her life. She attended UCSB and Santa Barbara Business College, earning a degree in Stenography. After marrying, she spent a short time in Washington DC, working for Walter Reid Army Medical Center as a Medical Transcriber before returning to California, where she worked most of her career at the California Youth Authority as the Secretary of the Assistant Superintendent.

She was a life-long active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Paso Robles and a founding member of St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo. She took great pride in her Greek heritage and traditions and spoke the language fluently. She loved volunteering and could regularly be found at the Paso Robles Historical Library, ringing the bell during the holidays for the Red Cross, working the Greek festivals in SLO, or serving her delicious baked goods at Church events.

She was a beautiful, kind, loving soul who will be sorely missed by her two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. They include her son David Tison, grandson Brandon (Emily) Landis, great-granddaughters Kaley and Harper, granddaughter Alyse (Anthony Villanueva) Holder, great-granddaughters Tara and Teah, great-grandsons Tharin and Trevor, granddaughter Alexa Tison, great-grandson Zach; daughter Niki (Patrick) McClory, grandson Wyatt.

Mary Ann’s passing is preceded by her parents, James and Niki Jany, and her sister, Betty Richardson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1335 Oak St., Paso Robles, CA 93446.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary Ann’s name to St. James Episcopal Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...