Bud McCoy was born in Ventura, Ca., moved to Parkfield as a small boy, and later moved to Paso Robles. He attended Paso Robles High, and after graduating, he went to Cal Poly. He was on the Cal Poly Rodeo Team, and Bud loved rodeo. He rode bareback horses and bulls. While there, he started team roping. He took a colt class at Cal Poly and broke all his horses for roping.

In 1957, he married Lorlei Silva. They were married for 65 years. They had four children. Ken, Mike, Bob, and Karen. Bud took his family with him everywhere he went. Bud and Lorlei were blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Bud was a very kind and tough happy cowboy. He was self-employed for forty years at McCoy Pump Co. He retired his father and went on to drive truck for 30 years. Bud was loved by all and will be missed. God Bless you, Bud.

Mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church on March 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

