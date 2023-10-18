Goldie Meryl Kretchmer 1929-2023

Goldie Meryl Kretchmer, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2023. Goldie was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, in 1929. Her parents were Oliver and Goldie Milner. She had two siblings, Richard and Glenn. When she was a teenager, the family moved to the Glendale/Burbank area, where she graduated from Hoover High School. She met the love of her life, Robert Kretchmer, at the Palladium Ballroom in Hollywood, and they married three months later. They moved to San Luis Obispo County, where he graduated from Cal Poly. After settling in Garden Farms, they built their home and welcomed three daughters. They started a masonry business, Bob’s Bricklaying Service, with Meryl filling the role of office manager/bookkeeper. Meryl worked in the medical records department at Atascadero State Hospital for 12 years, a job she loved and made many lifelong friends. Meryl was a very loving, amazing woman, still very active into her 90s, enjoying walks around the neighborhood, visiting with neighbors, yoga classes, and yard work.

Goldie Meryl was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, and brother, Richard. She is survived by her brother, Glenn, and sister-in-law, Irene Milner; her daughters, Linda Brizzolara, Peggy (Rick) Green, and Dixie (Ron) Bellefeuille. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Sheri (Jason) Platz, Alena (Scott) Rowlett, and Jeff (Erin) Bellefeuille; great-grandchildren Jason Platz, Jr., Courtney Platz; Casey, Sonny and Erin Rowlett; Charlie Bellefeuille and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her family would like to thank Dr. Spillane and staff and Central Coast Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care Goldie received.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Margarita Cemetery.

A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best time, the laughter, the song, the beautiful life I lived while I was strong.

Goldie Meryl Kretchmer 1929-2023

