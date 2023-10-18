Historical Museum Society’s Founder’s Day to take place November 18

TEMPLETON — Get ready to step back in time and celebrate the rich history of Templeton at the Templeton Historical Museum Society’s Founder’s Day Celebration. This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Templeton.

Founder’s Day is a special occasion that commemorates the arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton in 1886, marking it as the southern terminus of the train line from San Francisco to Los Angeles. It’s a day to honor the town’s historical roots and explore its vibrant past.

During this festive event, the museum house and the historic railroad depot, which are both remarkable symbols of Templeton’s history, will be open to visitors. These locations serve as windows to the past, offering a glimpse into what life was like in Templeton during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

One of the highlights of the day will be the 1900’s Blacksmith Shop, where Blacksmith David Thayer will provide captivating demonstrations of traditional blacksmithing techniques. Guests can witness the creation of intricate metalwork and gain a deeper appreciation for this time-honored craft.

In addition to the blacksmith demonstrations, you’ll have the opportunity to view antique vehicles and railroad artifacts, including the museum’s prized 1927 Ford Model T, an original fire cart, a Model T fire truck, and a beautifully restored 1932 Templeton School bus. These artifacts provide a tangible connection to the town’s past and its role in the development of the region.

Founder’s Day will also feature history lectures and guided walking tours, weather permitting, where you can explore Templeton’s historic buildings and gain insights into their unique stories. It’s a chance to connect with the town’s past and appreciate its rich heritage.

This event is not just for adults — there will be activities for kids, making it a family-friendly day of learning and fun. You can also indulge in delicious food available at El Red Rooster and enjoy wine tastings at Clavo Wines, located adjacent to the museum.

Musical performances by Devil’s Game will provide a lively soundtrack to the festivities, and, in keeping with tradition since 2006, free pie and cake will be served until supplies run out, adding a sweet note to the celebration.

For more information about the Founder’s Day Celebration, visit templetonmuseum.com

Feature Image: A blacksmith demonstrates his skills at the 2022 Founder’s Day. Photo by Camille DeVaul

