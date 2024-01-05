Mike A. Sobek passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023, with his beloved sister Nina by his side at the age of 74.

Mike was born on July 22, 1949, in Riverside, CA. Mike was an experienced heavy equipment operator and called himself the “Dirt Artist.”

He had two older brothers, both deceased, and two sisters. Mike had one son, Derek Sobek, who lives in Washington State. He has loving cousins in California, Arizona, and South Dakota.

Mike touched many lives and leaves friends all around San Luis Obispo and Riverside Counties.

There will be a family reunion and memorial service for Mike in June 2024 in South Dakota, a place he dearly loved.

