By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

While working at Kimball Motors in San Luis Obispo, Michael McCarthy was noticing that several people living in North County wanted him to do work for them, especially so that it wouldn’t require them to have to travel to SLO. He redefined his career and established The Autobahn in Templeton in September 2010.

McCarthy’s training began at Allan Hancock College, earning him a degree in automotive technology. He completed a 128-hour course on computer systems and customer service with Chevron in 1992. After moving to England in 2001 with his wife, Joanne, he worked for Mercedes-Benz, who put him through training courses in Milton Keynes. All of his training has prepared him to successfully operate The Autobahn, along with the help from Peter Linau, a certified BMW technician.

The business is a high-tech service, repair, and diagnostic facility that specializes in European-made vehicles. They work on cars manufactured by Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, and Volkswagen. “We do our best to offer prompt and professional service for community,” McCarthy says. They use factory level diagnostic equipment and information systems, and use only parts that make the vehicles exceed their manufacturer specifications.According to their website, they also have a direct technical link to Germany, meaning they are capable of downloadingany software updates and new coding that vehicles may need.

Being in North County and offering his specialized service to the many communities connects him to people coming in with their European cars. “My favorite part of the business is getting to know people in our community,” McCarthy explains.

The AutoBahn is a proud member of The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, The Templeton Chamber of Commerce. In addition, they are members of iATN (International Automotive Technicians Network), Bosh Service Centers, and ASE Automotive Service Excellent.

The AutoBahn

117 Gibson Rd, Templeton

mercedesautobahn.com

(805) 434-2200

