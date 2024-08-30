Monica Hollenbeck’s life took a transformative turn when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. Facing a daunting battle that included chemotherapy, radiation, and six reconstructive surgeries, Monica chose bilateral mastectomies to eliminate the cancer. Despite the extensive medical procedures, she found herself feeling incomplete and constantly reminded of her diagnosis by the absence of her nipples and the presence of scars. It was this personal journey that inspired Monica to establish “Restored by Ink,” a business dedicated to paramedical tattooing aimed at helping others reclaim their confidence and sense of normalcy.

“I felt like I was constantly reminded of my cancer every time I looked in the mirror,” Monica recalls. “I wanted to feel whole again, and the idea of 3D nipple tattoos became a beacon of hope for me.”

Monica organized “The First Central Coast 3D Nipple Tattoo Day” for friends with similar experiences. Their emotional reactions inspired her to become a paramedical tattoo artist. Encouraged by Reeda McClellan in 2021, Monica pursued training and realized her true purpose, finding immense fulfillment in helping others through tattooing.

Restored by Ink offers a comprehensive range of paramedical tattoo services, including scar camouflage for various types of scars, scar lightening, stretch mark camouflage, and 3D nipple/areola tattoos. Monica is a certified, licensed, and insured paramedical tattoo artist, qualified in numerous areas of specialty, such as scar camouflaging, which includesfacelift scars, self-harm scars, breast augmentation and reduction surgery scars, and burn scars. Her advanced training in Brazilian camouflage allows her to match the skin tones of her clients, effectively concealing stretch marks, light scars, and age spots, while also lightening dark scars commonly seen after procedures like tummy tucks and breast lifts.

“I’ve seen firsthand how these tattoos can transform someone’s self-esteem,” Monica says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that I’m helping people heal on such a deep level.”

Restored by Ink

292 Posada Lane, STE C,

Templeton, CA 93465

(805) 801-9993

restoredbyink.com

