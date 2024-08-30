By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Stephen “Stefano” Anastasia’s “road to Central Coast Gondola began with a dream 16 years ago,” he says. For a college job, he began working at Gondola Getaway in Long Beach in 2000, then worked at Sunset Gondola in Huntington Harbor and Gondola Adventures in Newport Bay for the next 23 years.

During Stefano’s early stages as a gondolier, he fell in love with a 1961 Venetian Wedding Gondola at Gondola Adventures and told the owner he would one day buy it from him. In February 2023, he did. Once he brought the gondola to the Central Coast and renovated it, he took it out in Morro Bay. An unintentional local media buzz surrounding the classic gondola and Stefano ignited before even opening his business. Central Coast Gondola officially opened on Aug. 10, 2023.

“We specialize in private Venetian Gondola boat cruises rowed by our gondoliers,” Stefano says. Holding up to 6 guests, the atmosphere of the cruise is tailored to each customer. Gondola cruises can be romantically themed, focus on Morro Bay’s wildlife and history, or to simply enjoy the sunset. Central Coast Gondola also assists in proposals, weddings, and scattering of memorial ashes.

“One special offering is a two-hour dinner cruise including salad, choice of four mains with sides, and Tiramisu for dessert — all catered by a local restaurant and served on the boat,” Stefano explains. A member of the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce, the business partners with local businesses to provide food, flowers, and desserts to guests on the gondola.

His favorite aspect of Central Coast Gondola is spending time with his guests. “Sometimes we have rousing and wide-ranging conversation, and other times, we just enjoy the scenery together,” Stefano says. “We have guests who return many times, and the relationships that develop are truly special.”

Central Coast Gondola

833 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

(805) 363-4363

centralcoastgondola.com

Check the online booking calendar for weekly and monthly availability.

