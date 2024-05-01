Hello readers!

We are proud to announce another issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine for our loyal fans and new readers. Our team put together another great issue, and we hope you enjoy it!

In this issue, we highlight the Best of the West Antique Equipment Show.

advertisement

We also shine a light on some unique local stories:

Happy Mother’s Day Locals Share Moments with Their Moms”

James Franklin Remembering “Popie,” Proud Navy Veteran

Golden State Car Show Start Your Engines and Support Local Nonprofits

Along with local columns we deliver in every issue to keep our community informed:

Sip & Savor by Mira Honeycutt

The Farm Stand by BeeWench Farm

San Miguel with Lynne Schmitz

SLO County Office of Education by James Brescia

Paso Robles Area Historical Society

Templeton Historical Society

Paso Robles Main Street Association by Karyl Lammers

Kid-Friendly Paso Robles by Elisa Huot

Behind the Badge with Sheriff Ian Parkinson

All together, this issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine is brought to you by the best businesses and organizations in the world, and we ask that you thank them by patronizing them, and just for kicks tell them you saw their ad in Paso Robles Press Magazine and watch them smile.

We will be back next time with another great issue, because as long as the community keeps doing something worth writing, we will write something worth reading.

Sincere thanks,

From our team at 13 Stars Media — Making Communities Better Through Print.™

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...