By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Always interested in life sciences, and previously a software engineer in the Silicon Valley, Kaitilin Riley, DDS, decided years ago to go back to school and that is where she found her way into dentistry. “It seemed like the perfect blend of thinking, hands-on, one-on-one connection, and ability to operate fairly autonomously,” she says.

After going to dental school in San Francisco, then working as an associate for other dentists in the Bay Area, Dr. Riley purchased her first dental practice in St. Helena in 2010. The planets were aligned in 2017 — after she sold her practice, she moved to the Central Coast and bought the practice established by Dr. Edward Casper in Paso Robles just as he was retiring.

With five team members, Riley provides services such as general/family dentistry, cleaning and exams, teeth whitening, cosmetic dentistry, dental crowns, dental fillings, and veneers. She coordinates collaborative care with other specialists, providing “dental implants with a few chosen, local surgeons.” This gives patients “the very best results drawing from the best of the specialties and dental labs,” she explains.

“I most like seeing patients get excited about understanding conditions in the mouth, and seeing them experience’ a-ha moments’ through our conversation about questions they’ve had,” she adds. “Seeing the dentist is terrifying for many people; I love it when I and my team can help them overcome their fears.”

Regularly contributing to the local Police Department and dog park, Riley also sponsors Cappy Culver Elementary School, and participates in Chamber of Commerce events and various fundraisers at the Madonna Inn.

“The greatest joy is when we can convert anxiety into enjoyment coming in for dental care with us,” Riley exclaims. “Patient education is my top satisfaction, although I love transforming smiles and self confidence.”

Kaitilin Riley DDS

336 12th Street, Paso Robles

(805) 238-3880

kkrdds.com

