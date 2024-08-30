By Elisa Huot

Are you searching for a fresh family outing? Head out to Creston for a taste of the Old West. A short 20-minute drive from Paso Robles, this heartwarming town has it all on one old-fashioned main road. Founded in 1888 by farmers and ranchers, Creston has a rich history and is a popular destination for tourists and retirees, including the late Debbie Reynolds. Creston welcomes everyone from cowboys to wine snobs. Horses, children, and dogs can come along too. Spanning just a few blocks, a day trip here really packs a punch. Whether a North County local or a far-traveling visitor, you will be overcome by the towering ancient oaks and sizeable hospitality.

Start your day at the Longbranch Saloon for a delicious country-style cocktail and famous fried pickles. Relax while the kids play on the teeter-totter and half-pipe. This rodeo-style watering hole is ideal for families with kids and large groups. The menu includes everything from a mouthwatering burrata plate to unforgettable burgers, all in an atmosphere that feels like a backyard family barbecue. Did I mention they make a mean cocktail?

Your next stop is Allgood Custom Leather. Matt and Meagan Allgood have curated an oh-so-tasteful selection of Western wear and gifts. This unique shopping experience is set in the old mercantile previously owned by Meagan’s great-grandmother Mary and includes clothing, hats, books, and accessories for the whole family. Allgood specializes in exceptional products including one-of-a-kind home goods, custom-made leather goods, and hand-picked sterling silver and natural turquoise jewelry made by American artisans with custom Creston merchandise designed by Meaganherself.

Mosey on to the Creston House Market for handmade milkshakes the size of your face.

“Bringing Convenience to Creston” is their motto, but they provide much more than your average cantine. Espresso, milkshakes, pizzas, sandwiches, and groceries are available daily as well as essentials and gifts. This is an authentic small-town general store with a lot of personality. Bring along some cash to receive a discount at the register.

Just a mile up the road you will find Defiance Vineyard, where they can cater to any group through reservations.Pouring up award-winning Bordeaux-style wines and Petite Sirah, this women-led brand is operated by the Faulkner sisters, Erin, Brianna, and Vincenta. Take in the stunning 360-degree views and revel in the laid-back vibes that are the essence of Creston. Open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 to 5 p.m. (by appointment only), this is a family and pet-friendly tasting room with indoor and outdoor spaces, board games, and toy trucks. They cater to unique group needs so bring your dog, bring your kids, and have the place to yourself.

For your last stop, head to the Loading Chute restaurant, where the little ones can run free around wine barrels and perform self-crafted productions on the wooden stage. Savor one of the many local wines or bring your own, thecorkage fee is only $10. There is loads of history to be enjoyed, originally built in the 1800s, it is the ideal spot for a family meal. The daily homemade fresh herbed bread with whipped butter is a must and the kids’ menu items include an ice-cream sandwich tucked under a mound of whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

With traditional events year-round, Creston is the perfect family-friendly getaway in any season. Check out their September Rodeo, Downtown Trick or Treating, Christmas Parade, and Downtown Easter Egg Hunt.

