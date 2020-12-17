SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Authority announced Thursday, Dec. 17, that after a nationwide search, Courtney Pene is joining the executive team as Deputy Director, Planning and Outreach. She will begin in her new role on Jan. 11, 2021.

Pene has more than 16 years of government experience at the city and county levels. She is a familiar face in San Luis Obispo, having most recently served as an Administrative Analyst for the County of San Luis Obispo.

“We are very happy to welcome Courtney Pene to the SBP team,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “During an extraordinarily difficult time for the industry, we are confident that Courtney’s talent, enthusiasm, and fresh perspective will be invaluable for us. I believe in who she is and what she has to contribute, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

While with the County, Pene managed the County’s legislative platform, implemented a $1.5 million local grant program, and earned a reputation as a community connector during the pandemic.

In the Department of Airports, Pene will be responsible for the planning, development, and external communication of programs for the County’s commercial and general aviation airports.

Additionally, she will manage external communications for the current Airport Master Plan update, and the airport’s Strategic Business Plan, Airport Capital Improvement Program and SBP Voluntary Noise Abatement Program. She will also oversee the airport’s marketing and air service development.

“I am extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity ahead,” shared Pene. “In this role, my priorities are to develop a strong nexus between government, industry, and the community as well as continue to foster the strategic partnerships within the region as we collectively move forward together.”

