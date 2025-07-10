PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering a 24-hour disaster preparedness course for teens, ages 15 to 19. Classes will be offered at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles, on Tuesday, July 8; Wednesday, July 9; Thursday, July 10; and Friday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final class will be offered at Paso Robles Fire Station 3, 2924 Union Road, Paso Robles, on Saturday, July 12, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Students who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion and a Teen CERT pack, containing essential response equipment, including a helmet, vest, gloves, and eye safety protection. Cost of the course is $50. To register for the Teen CERT course, email Training Coordinator John Spooner at NorthSLOCountyCERT@gmail.com and indicate that you would like to register for the course. After you register, you will receive additional information about the class. If you have any questions, you may call (805) 588-2172

It takes about 24 hours to complete the Teen CERT training. But the critical skills learned will last a lifetime. During the training, students will learn to: put out small fires, conduct light search and rescue, assist those who are injured, set up medical treatment areas, assist emergency responders, identify and anticipate hazards, reduce fire hazards in the home and school, and help reduce survivor stress. During an emergency, a Teen CERT member could: organize volunteers, assist in evacuations, give assistance to survivors, provide damage assessment information, provide shelter support, and assist with crowd management.

Teen CERT volunteers can also help in their schools year-round. A Teen CERT volunteer could: participate in disaster drills and exercises, present fire safety education, assist in preparedness outreach, provide peer mentoring, and address safety issues in the school.

After a disaster, first responders will be needed everywhere. In the chaotic aftermath of an emergency, who could help until first responders arrive? Who could be the first person on-scene to step up? The answer: You. Joining Teen CERT teaches you how to respond when others look to you for help. And trained Teen CERT responders are knowledgeable and confident in the face of disaster.

Feature Image courtesy of City of Paso Robles

