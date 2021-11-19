Donations up to $20K Will Be Doubled to Help More Homeless Animals This Holiday Season

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Donations to Woods Humane Society will go twice as far for homeless animals this Giving Tuesday – the internationally celebrated day of charitable giving and generosity – which takes place on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Thanks to a group of local compassionate animal friends, including the Sparacio Foundation, all donations made to the organization between now and Nov. 30 will be matched, up to $20,000.

“During this season of thanks, we are incredibly grateful for all that this community has done to help change the lives of homeless animals,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent. “The generosity of our SLO County neighbors and friends has allowed us to provide thousands of dogs and cats with shelter, medical care, and a loving home. However, there are still many animals in need of help. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, we are asking the community to partner with us once more.”

Trent notes that Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that receives no tax funds, and instead relies on support from donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services to conduct its life-saving work.

Woods provides shelter, medical care, spay and neuter surgeries, and adoption services that add up to $800 per animal, on average, for more than 3,000 cats and dogs each year. In addition to taking in surrendered pets from local community members who can no longer care for them, the organization transfers animals from overcrowded shelters and animal rescues, both within San Luis Obispo County and throughout the state.

As part of the organization’s commitment to managing companion animal populations, Woods also provides low-cost spay and neuter services to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, many other local rescue organizations, and owned animals in the county. The Woods medical team has performed more than 5,000 surgeries this year at its two clinic locations. Additionally, Woods offers a Humane Education Program for local youth, and dog training and behavioral assistance through its Woods University Behavior and Training Department.

The Woods Humane Society Giving Tuesday matching challenge runs through midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Donations can be made in person, by mail, or online at WoodsHumane.org. The San Luis Obispo campus is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, and the North County campus is located at 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero, CA 93422.

For more event information, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. For media inquiries or high-resolution images, please contact Media@woodshumane.org.

About Woods Humane Society

Founded in 1955, Woods Humane Society is a privately funded, non‐profit, animal sheltering and welfare organization that annually places more than 3,000 dogs and cats into loving homes. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to being placed for adoption. Visit woodshumane.org to view available animals, donate or learn more. To make an adoption appointment, call Woods Humane Society SLO, located at 875 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo, at (805) 543-9316, or Woods Humane Society North County, located at 2300 Ramona Road in Atascadero, at (805) 466-5403.

