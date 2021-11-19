Donation of 100 Turkeys and over 4,500 pounds of local produce to SLO Food Bank

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Nov. 15, members of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau and the Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange (POVE) donated 100 turkeys and over 4,500 pounds of locally- grown celery and cabbage to the SLO Food Bank. The SLO County agriculture community worked together to raise funds to cover the cost of the turkeys.

This year, they exceeded their goal, raising $6,430 in total, and will donate the remaining funds to the SLO Food Bank.

This donation is a continuation of a tradition first put in place by Hugh Pitts, a past SLO County Farm Bureau board member. Each year around the holidays, Pitts would donate a pallet of turkeys to the SLO Food Bank. When Hugh passed away in 2018, the donations were paused.

Then in 2020, members of the community decided to work together to keep Hugh’s holiday tradition alive. This year marks the second year that the SLO County Farm Bureau and POVE have continued this fundraiser.

SLO Food Bank’s Operations Director, Emily Hansen, spoke to the importance of the donation: “We’re still seeing incredibly high needs from the community. The holidays can be such a tough time for those just trying to make ends meet. These turkeys don’t just feed households in need but let them truly enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones.” Dan Sutton, POVE’s General Manager and SLO County Farm Bureau board member, shared how it is “warming that we get to continue this tradition in [Pitts] honor… it’s not only for the community, but it’s also to remember Hugh Pitts, and all the great things that he did.”

This donation will support the record number of turkey requests the SLO Food Bank has received this year. The SLO Food Bank hopes to distribute over 2,500 turkeys and other special holiday food items before the end of the season. Thank you to all involved in continuing this heartwarming tradition.

The SLO Food Bank is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, serving all of San Luis Obispo County through its direct food programs and network of agency partners. The SLO Food Bank’s mission is to alleviate hunger in San Luis Obispo County and build a healthier community. In 2020, the SLO Food Bank distributed over 5 million pounds of food to help our neighbors struggling with hunger. Prior to the pandemic, one in six SLO County residents was food insecure. Since the pandemic, hunger in SLO County has more than doubled, and the SLO Food Bank remains in front of this accelerating and tragic reality. To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, please visit slofoodbank.org.

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau is a nonprofit,

voluntary membership organization that has advocated for local farmers and ranchers since 1922. Learn more at slofarmbureau.org.

The Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange is a grower-owned cooperative, growing fresh produce on the beautiful central coast of California. Established in 1925, POVE is a producer and shipper of quality produce. They grow and pack twenty varieties of common and specialty variety items.

