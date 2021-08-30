PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles, in partnership with CalTrans and the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District (USLTRCD), is planning improvements to Centennial Creek in Paso Robles and is looking for public input on the project.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) proposes to mitigate for aquatic impacts from the construction of the Route 46 Corridor Improvement Project through restoration of 6,300 feet of Centennial Creek in Paso Robles, California. The project includes the restoration and enhancement of wetlands and other waters, removal and/or replacement of culverts, removal of concrete/rock hardscaping and debris, and replanting the area with native species.

Public input is being sought at a Virtual Open House on Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Join the live meeting at that time or join by phone at 408-418-9388 (Access code: 1469 11 8161, Password: Hw3cy4mYNN2)

To read about the proposed project, please click here.

To watch a video about the proposed project, please click here.

