The Paso Robles City Library is the place to discover, to learn, and to grow, empowering our community to achieve its vision for the future

Paso Robles Library Book Group Reads: Learning to Speak Southern by Lindsey Rogers Cook

Thursday, Sep. 16, 6–7 p.m., Story Room

The Library Book Group is back to face-to-face discussion in the Story Room, but at a new time, 6–7 p.m.!

Lex fled Memphis years ago only to return to find it more bourbon and BBQ than sweet tea on front porches. Reading her deceased mother’s journals, Lex must decide the true meaning of family. The title is available in print through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Macramé Tree of Life Craft

Deadline to Register: Sep. 16

Pick up Kits: Thursday, Sep. 23, 6–7 p.m., Council Chambers

The Library’s popular adult crafting class series will undergo changes this fall. Beginning Thursday, Sep. 23, between 6–7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, pick up a macramé Tree of Life craft kit and receive live instruction on the knots and other techniques needed to complete the craft (similar to the one depicted). Then on Thursday, Oct. 14, Tree of Life projects can be shared and next month’s craft kit can be picked up. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant by Sep. 16. For ages 16+.

Citizenship Information Workshops

Saturday, Sep. 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (English language); 2–4 p.m. (Spanish language)

Representatives from the U.S. Citizenship and Information Services (USCIS) will be on-hand to discuss the naturalization process, step-by-step, and to provide information about eligibility and residency requirements, application forms, fees, the background security check and processing times. Participants will also see sample questions from the naturalization test and receive an overview of U.S. history and civic principles. Free educational materials will be given out while supplies last. Space is limited. Registration is required for all who attend. For ages 16+.

Ongoing Children’s Library Programs

Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa is Now Outdoors and In Person!

Mondays, 10 a.m. Pre-registration required.

Read stories, sing songs, and get some wiggles out, then take a craft kit home and complete. In compliance with current public health guidelines, masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 and each family group in attendance will be assigned a physically-distanced color mat, making it easy for everyone to stay healthy and have fun!

Try It! Tuesdays with Miss Melissa

Tuesdays, 4 p.m. on Facebook

Tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to Try It! with Miss Melissa. Did you remember to pick up the craft materials ahead of time? Tuesday’s kits are available for pick up in the library the Wednesday before (while supplies last). Craft along with her on Tuesdays!

NEW TIME beginning Aug. 25

Animal Tales Story Time & Craft with Miss Frances

Wednesdays, 3 p.m. on Facebook

Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group! Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Wednesdays!

Mother Goose on the Loose with Miss Carrie

Thursdays, 9 a.m. on Facebook

On Thursday mornings, Miss Carrie entertains the very young ones with Mother Goose on the Loose! Clear a space on the floor and get ready to have some fun with songs, rhymes, and movements designed to encourage pre-literacy skills.

Toddler Story Time & Craft with Miss Cappy

Fridays, 10 a.m. on Facebook

Miss Cappy is back with Toddler Story Time on Fridays! Join her for a story or two and a simple craft activity. Craft kits will be available for pick up from the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays!

Join the library on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest library news and activities.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open for in-person service Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Curbside service is also available during open hours. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...