Diana Sammartano, 85, with family by her side, peacefully transitioned into the arms of our Lord and Savior on August 9, 2021.

Her parents, Stefano and Francesca Gervasi of Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily, came to the USA in 1947. Diana’s love language was hospitality and the joy of cooking. While working in a New York bakery, she met her husband, Richard James Sammartano, and they were married 62 years until his passing in 2016.

Diana worked in the textile and foodservice industries. Her love for others was evident in her employment at the Downey Unified School District, where she helped the young students and cooked special entrees for the employees. Her recipes have become a treasure and have been handed down to family and colleagues.

Diana attended the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Downey, California, and Saint Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero, California. Her love for God gave her children a foundation of faith, and they have chosen to follow Jesus with all of their hearts, soul, and mind.

She is survived by her three children: Richard Sammartano, Laurie DeVries, Debra Leopard, and sister-n-law Concetta Gervasi. Her quiver is full with ten grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Nina Salvo, John, and Joe Gervasi.

There will be a celebration of Diana’s life on Friday, September 3, 2021, at noon at St. Williams Catholic Church of Atascadero, located at 6410 Santa Lucia Road, Atascadero, CA 93422.

