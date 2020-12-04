Dorothy “Muffy” Burns passed away peacefully at age 92 on August 14, 2020, in Atascadero, California.

A native Californian, she was born on March 1, 1928, in Los Angeles. She grew up in the LA area with her older brother Warren and parents Henry and Alice Schnitger. After graduating from Washington High School and attending Los Angeles City College, she moved to New Mexico in 1951 for employment. She worked at the Los Alamos Atomic Lab as a keypunch operator, where she met and married her husband William “Bill” Burns Jr., who worked as an electrical engineer for IBM. They eventually moved to Los Gatos, California, in 1956 to raise a family. Bill continued to work for IBM as an electrical engineer until he died in 1972. She remained active in her community as a Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary volunteer before moving to Atascadero, CA, in 1995 to be closer to her grandchildren.

Muffy liked adventures. She believed travel and interaction with local people was the best form of education. She visited many interesting sites across the United States and around the world, experiencing what life had to offer. She enjoyed staying active with her family and friends. She spent her time planting flowers, reading, trying new recipes, watching the Dodgers play baseball, and enjoying the beauty of nature in her garden.

A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her son, Larry Burns and wife Kaye, her son Andy Burns, her daughter Julie Ferguson and husband Mike, and grandchildren, Lisa Ferguson and Brian Ferguson. She was interred with her brother and parents at the Forest Lawn Memorial Terrace Columbarium in Glendale, California.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related