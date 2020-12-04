A benefit of downtown merchants and Paso Robles Main Street Association

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association has kicked off its first-ever Christmas tree fundraising event to support local downtown merchants and the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

This event is part of a new “Love Local Now — Enjoy Local Later.” The campaign will be an ongoing movement in support of small businesses.

Kahunas Surf, in downtown Paso Robles, has generously donated and decorated a beautiful tree for display in the front of their store. Local merchants are generously donating gifts to be featured on and under the tree. Gifts and packages include kid’s gifts, birthday packages, spa packages, restaurant certificates, wines, interior design packages, and so much more. The holiday Christmas tree packed with gifts galore is valued at over $2,000.

“My heart is full by the generous donations we have already received from local business. We are so lucky to belong to such an incredible community. Together we are PasoStrong,” Derek Bettencourt, Main Street Board President.

Get Involved and Participate:

During the month of December, Main Street will be posting the gifts featured on and under the tree on its Facebook page. People can also visit Kahunas Surf in Downtown Paso Robles to see the tree and gifts displayed.

• For each ticket purchased, a number will be assigned.

• To purchase your tickets, direct message Main Street on its Facebook page at facebook.com/pasoroblesdowntown or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org — click on the “Donate” button — make your purchase — comment “tree fundraiser.”

Drawing will be chosen by a random number generator.

Payments:

Payments will be accepted via PayPal at pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Winning Participant:

On Dec. 23, Main Street will Facebook live the drawing and announce the winner. The tree and all gifts will need to be picked up by Dec. 24. Call to make arrangements at 805-238-4103.

Proceeds:

All proceeds will go toward helping Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association further its work in the community.

For more information, email info@pasoroblesdowntown.org or call 805-238-4103 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Main Street is an alliance of merchants, business owners, stakeholders and community members committed to preserving and bolstering a thriving downtown. After 32 years of operation, Main Street continues its mission to restore, promote and enhance the economic vitality and unique historical value of the Paso Robles Downtown.

