81 new cases reported on Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Four deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, Dec. 4, by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, bringing the total number of deaths in the County to 42.

SLO County Public Health reported the information on its Twitter account Friday afternoon.

“Sadly, 4 more of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 42. One person was in their 50s and did not have any underlying medical conditions. One person in their 60s and two in 90s were vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. We must all do our part to #SLOtheSpread and protect each other from COVID-19: emergencyslo.org/slothespread,” the tweet read.

Four is the most deaths reported by SLO County in a single day.

Six deaths have been reported in SLO County this week. Two COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, Nov. 30.

SLO County’s current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by three on Friday to 14, with one in intensive care.

SLO County Public Health Officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,540 with 5,700 fully recovered. There are 793 active cases in the County and 779 are recovering at home.

North County communities accounted for 38 of the cases — 18 in Paso Robles (1,590), 12 in Atascadero (575), three each in Templeton (197) and Santa Margarita (53) and two in San Miguel (214).

Fifteen new cases were reported in the city of San Luis Obispo (1,527).

